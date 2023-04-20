An Apple fan walks in with first generation iPhone, MacBook and other devices at the Delhi Store. But was upset as he was not able to meet Tim Cook and show his old devices.
Ranvir Sachdeva - 5 year old - Apple Swift programmer shows coding to Tim Cook and has been invited to WWDC by Tim Cook himself!
Ranvir Sachdeva, 5, an Apple Swift programmer, demonstrates his coding skills to Apple CEO Tim Cook at the launch of Apple’s Delhi store on Thursday. Ranvir has been invited to attend the WWDC by Tim Cook
A tired kid already sat down on the floor.
A bird eye view of the Apple fans lining up to see the first Store in Delhi
Caption: Customers lined up to see and experience the first Apple Store in New Delhi at Select City Mall, Saket.
Customers have already lined up to see Apple’s second retail store in Delhi’s Saket.
