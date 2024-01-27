French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday watched India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation’s biggest ceremonial event in the last seven decades.

As the chief guest at the ceremony, Macron witnessed the grand military parade and the cultural performances along with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the Union Cabinet, foreign diplomats and a host of other dignitaries.

It was the sixth time that a French leader was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

“A great honor for France. Thank you, India,” Macron posted on X in a caption to a video of the French band and the military contingents marching down the majestic ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the national capital.

Photos: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu, Agencies

Text: PTI

Photo: PTI President Droupadi Murmu with the chief guest French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Narendra Modi and Vice­President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Photo: - An All­ Terrain vehicle passes through the Kartavya Path

Photo: PTI Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah; Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud; Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; and other dignitaries watching the proceedings.

Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR Six Jaguar aircraft take part in the flypast.

Photo: ANI A tableau of ISRO depicts the historic lunar landing of Chandrayaan 3.

Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR Indian Navy regiment contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

1 / 0 The Pinaka Multi­barrel Rocket launcher system passes through the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day parade Photo: PRAKASH SINGH

