The leaders of G20 nations on Saturday agreed to urgently and effectively address debt vulnerabilities in developing countries, including Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka.

Debt vulnerability-related issues of three countries -- Zambia, Ghana and Ethiopia -- are addressed under the common framework, while Sri Lanka is outside the framework.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration noted that with notable tightening in global financial conditions, which could worsen debt vulnerabilities, persistent inflation and geoeconomic tensions, the balance of risks remains tilted to the downside.

The G20 leaders committed to promote resilient growth by urgently and effectively addressing debt vulnerabilities in developing countries, the Declaration said.

The leaders re-emphasise the importance of addressing debt vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries in an effective, comprehensive and systematic manner.

The G20 called for continued discussion on policy-related issues linked to the implementation of the Common Framework for making appropriate recommendations.

Photo: - Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Finance Ministers of G20 nations and heads of International Organisations during a dinner ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi

Photo: - President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, Saturday.

Photo: - President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol upon his arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.

Photo: - President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Kristalina Georgieva upon her arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.

Photo: - President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen upon her arrival at the Bharat Mandapam for the Gala Dinner during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.

Photo: POOL Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shares a light moment with African Union Chairman and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Photo: - Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes remarks at the Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam convention center, in New Delhi.

An inside view of Bharat Mandapam, venue of the G20 Summit, in the Capital on Saturday.

Photo: AMIT DAVE A general view of the venue for the G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment & India-Middle East-Europe Economics Corridor event during the G20 Summit 2023, in New Delhi on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes British PM Rishi Sunak at Bharat Mandapam, the G20 Summit venue, in the Capital