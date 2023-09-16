Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating an exhibition-conference hub, developed as part of the phase-I of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), at Dwarka on September 17.

The IICC facility which features spacious conference halls, exhibition spaces, meeting rooms, and modern audio-visual equipment is expected to give a boost to MICE tourism in the region. Additionally, the venue will offer accommodation options, restaurants, and recreation facilities.

IICC is a monumental project, spanning 225 acres and boasting 1,22,00,000 square feet of built-up area. According to the architectural firm involved in the project, CP Kukreja Architects (CPKA) , it represents a paradigm shift in design, sustainability, and urban integration.

In phase-I, a convention centre and two exhibition halls with adjoining foyer and related support facilities have been developed. Phase-II will include three exhibition complexes, arena, hotels, retail and office spaces.

In the first phase, two exhibition halls with a covered area of 1.07 lakh sq m will be inaugurated.It will also have an auditorium with a seating capacity of 6,000 and a ballroom with a capacity of 2,500.The first phase will have 13 other conference rooms with a capacity ranging from 90 to 800 people.

Text & Pictures : PTI and CPKukrejaArchitects

India International Convention and Expo Centre, at Dwarka, New Delhi. Special Arrangement

‘Yashobhomi’, India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the IICC to the nation on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at Dwarka in New Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre on September 17. It will be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.

