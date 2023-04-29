The first Food Conclave organised by the Telangana State government was held on April 29 in Hyderabad. KT Ram Rao, Telangana State Minister for Industries and Commerce, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Telangana State Minister for Agriculture, Dr Ramesh Chand, Member of Niti Aayog, were some of the dignitaries at the inaugural plenary.

