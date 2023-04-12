Keshub Mahindra, 99, is India’s oldest billionaire, as per the recently published Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest. The chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra group figures among the 169 other Indian billionaires who made it to the world’s richest list in 2023. With a net worth of $1.2 billion, Keshub had earlier lost his place on the coveted list.
