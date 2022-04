With rising temperatures amid a heatwave sweeping through India. Landfill fires have been burning at Delhi’s Bhalswa and Chennai’s Perungudi for over a day, even as firefighters struggle to douse the fires.

While no official cause of the fire has been ascertained, officials say that it is likely due to rising temperatures leading to the formation of methane gas which is flammable.

Here is a glimpse.

Text: PTI/The Hindu.

Photos : Reuters, The Hindu, AFP.