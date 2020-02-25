Multimedia

Photos of the day: February 25, 2020

| Updated on February 25, 2020 Published on February 25, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump before a meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Pic.: PTI

School children welcome US First Lady Melania Trump upon her arrival at the Sarvodaya Govt School in Moti Bagh, New Delhi. Pic.: R V Moorthy

Located on an islet, Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai houses the tomb of the saint, Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari and a masjid have been listed in the World Book of Records as one of the most visited shrines. The 552-year-old dargah which boasts of Indo-Islamic architecture is not only a famous religious site but also a tourist attraction. Pic.: Paul Noronha

Anganwadi workers and helpers participating in Kabaddi sports organised by the Women Development and Child Welfare department on Tuesday in Vijayawada, in connection with the forthcoming International Women’s Day. Pic.: V Raju

Poor visibility at Mogappair West in Chennai on Tuesday, as parts of Chennai, was covered under mist. Pic.: M. Vedhan

Published on February 25, 2020
events

Photos of the day: February 25, 2020

Photos of the day: February 24, 2020

In pictures: American presidents who visited India

Photos of the day: February 21, 2020

Thrill seekers’ isle at Hanuwantia

Photos of the day: February 20, 2020

Photos of the day: February 19, 2020

Photos of the day: February 18, 2020

Photos of the day: February 17, 2020

Photos of the day: February 15, 2020