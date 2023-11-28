As the Telangana polling day approaches, the battleground is set with political parties showering voters with promises and freebies. From the revival of old schemes to the introduction of pension and Rythu Bandhu initiatives, the electoral landscape is diverse and dynamic. Uncover the intricacies of the “Rythu Bandhu” scheme, initiated in 2018, with a staggering disbursement of 70,000 crore. Delve into the contrasting promises of major parties, from pension increments to youth-centric job creation. Join us as we dissect the political chessboard, scrutinizing how these pledges will unfold and the financial strategies behind them.
