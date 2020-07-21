Video

Video | Centre issues norms for ₹1-lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund scheme

| Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

In an attempt to strengthen the post-harvest management and marketing infrastructure across the country, the Centre recently announced Rs 1 lakh crore as agriculture-infrastructure fund. This fund is a part of the stimulus package of over Rs 20 lakh crore in re sponse to the financial crisis caused by Covid-19. Watch the full video to know what the norms are.

