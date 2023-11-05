In a conversation with businessline editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das shares the post-Covid recovery journey of India. The Reserve Bank of India, under Governor Shaktikanta Das, has distinguished itself as an astute manager of the economy and financial system. RBI’s actions helped the Centre tide over the Covid-19 pandemic. The relative stability of the Indian Rupee amid the recent bout of global turbulence is also due to RBI’s prudent management of forex reserves.

Read: RBI wins Business Line’s Changemaker of the Year award; Amul is crowned Iconic changemaker

Click here to know more.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit