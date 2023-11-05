In a conversation with businessline editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das shares the post-Covid recovery journey of India. The Reserve Bank of India, under Governor Shaktikanta Das, has distinguished itself as an astute manager of the economy and financial system. RBI’s actions helped the Centre tide over the Covid-19 pandemic. The relative stability of the Indian Rupee amid the recent bout of global turbulence is also due to RBI’s prudent management of forex reserves.
Read: RBI wins Business Line’s Changemaker of the Year award; Amul is crowned Iconic changemaker
Click here to know more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.