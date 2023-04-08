More than 3,000 hockey talents from the Kodava community converge in a Kodagu village during the summer months to vie for the coveted family hockey title. This time it was the turn of the Appachettolanda family to host the hockey festival at Napoklu from March 18 to April 9. There are more than 800 families of Kodavas with each having a unique name. Of them, 336 families are participating in this year’s hockey festival. What is the specialty of this hockey festival and what makes the family hockey festival a unique feature in the sporting culture of this region. Watch the video to know more.

