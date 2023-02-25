Partha Basu, a management honcho, in his new book Outskill, offers a roadmap to becoming future-ready in the post-pandemic world. Here, he offers six tips to find a job after being laid off.

Activate your network: We know people more than we think. There might be some people we have not kept in touch with, but they might help us.

No victim mindset: If you get laid off, it’s the circumstances of the organisation and not necessarily your fault. Knowing this helps you not to spiral.

Find a mentor: If you are in a tough situation, and call someone and ask for a job, people mostly shut the door. Instead, ask for mentorship. I think that can be a much better discussion.

Use this time to plug skill gaps and upskill yourself.

Consider resetting your ambition. Use this time to explore options you wouldn’t have otherwise.

Make mental health a priority. I never believed in the word called burnout, but today I believe it.