At a time when the world’s focus is squarely on personal mobility and its shift away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources, Toyota Motor Corporation, Isuzu Motors, Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Daihatsu Motor, have formed an alliance -- called the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation -- to try and find solutions for current commercial vehicle transportation challenges, with the aim of accelerating the drive towards a carbon-neutral society.

Abhijith S Warrier reports.