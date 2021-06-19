Milkha Singh died at Chandigarh's PGIMER hospital on Friday night, less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same ailment. He was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.
Watch | Milkha Singh passes away; India pays homage to ‘The Flying Sikh’
BL Internet Desk
June 19, 2021
June 19, 2021
