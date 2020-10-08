Video

Paytm vs Google app row explained

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 08, 2020 Published on October 08, 2020

Paytm has been at odds with Google ever since the tech giant removed its apps. The issue has only escalated after Google announced its updated Payments policy, where it would require apps to use its own payments system with a few exceptions It will be charging a 30 per cent transaction fee for all apps.

