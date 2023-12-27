Days after the drone attack on merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto on Dec 23, the vessel safely reached Mumbai on Dec 25. Soon the vessel reached Mumbai, latest images emerging from the vessel showed the damage caused by the drone attack. The merchant ship, MV Chem Pluto reached Mumbai for damage assessment, repair, and maintenance. Analysis was carried out by Indian Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Team followed by a joint investigation by various agencies. MV Chem Pluto, with 20 Indian and one Vietnamese crew member on Dec 23 caught fire after it was attacked by a suspected drone. The merchant vessel commenced its voyage from the UAE on Dec 19 and was bound for New Mangalore port with an arrival date of Dec 25. Soon after the attack, the Indian Navy deployed multiple Guided Missile Destroyers in various areas of the Arabian Sea. Indian Navy deployed INS Mormugao, INS Kochi, and INS Kolkata to maintain deterrence. Meanwhile, MV Chem Pluto has been cleared for further operation by its company-in-charge in Mumbai. Houthi forces in Yemen have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea, claiming the attacks as revenge against Israel. Meanwhile, India, a strong advocate for the free movement of commercial shipping, is monitoring these attacks.

