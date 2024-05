On April 28, #Tesla CEO #ElonMusk made an unannounced visit to #China, the #electric vehicle giant’s second-largest market.Musk’s visit to China came shortly after the postponement of his #India trip due to ‘Tesla obligations’, where he was expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss future investments in India.

So, why was Elon’s visit to China so crucial? Let’s find out.

