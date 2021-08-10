Watch | Chandrayaan-2 orbiter picks up signals of moon's water-bearing molecules

In a development that could take us close to quantifying water content on the lunar surface, an instrument aboard Chandrayaan-2, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2019, has managed to pick up signals of all major water-bearing molecules on the moon.
