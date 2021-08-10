Video

Watch | Chandrayaan-2 orbiter picks up signals of moon's water-bearing molecules

BL Internet Desk | Updated on August 10, 2021

In a development that could take us close to quantifying water content on the lunar surface, an instrument aboard Chandrayaan-2, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2019, has managed to pick up signals of all major water-bearing molecules on the moon.

Published on August 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

space programme
space programme

Watch | Chandrayaan-2 orbiter picks up signals of moon's water-bearing molecules

Mixing Covishield and Covaxin can give improved results: ICMR

Neeraj Chopra wins Javelin throw gold

J&J single dose Covid-19 vaccine gets EUA in India

Watch | Retrospective tax: What is the reasons behind the Modi govt's sudden awakening?

BusinessLine Headlines for today | August 6, 2021

Watch | India women lose Olympic hockey bronze medal match in Tokyo

Watch | Wine in a beer bottle? This startup wants wine snobbery gone

Watch | BusinessLine Headlines: August 5, 2021

Watch | India's telecom mess: Birla too bites the dust