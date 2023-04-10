Do you remember the summer of 2022? Business activities picked up after the Covid-19 pandemic. It was also extremely hot with 200 days of heatwaves. All this increased the demand for electricity. But the supplies weren’t enough. This led to serious power outages in several States.

Weathermen are predicting that this summer could be unusually warm too. This means that India’s electricity demand will increase once again. Are we prepared to handle this? Or will there be a repeat of power cuts?