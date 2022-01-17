Will brand Virat Kohli exist post his time as India’s Test captain?

Virat Kohli announced that he will no longer be the captain of the Indian cricket team on January 15.

This came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. Virat Kohli was appointed Test captain in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the Australia series.

In a tweet, Virat Kohli said:

"Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief."

But the question that now remains is, will Brand Virat Kolhi remain post his time as captain?