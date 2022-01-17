hamburger

Video

Will brand Virat Kohli exist post his time as India’s Test captain?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on: Jan 17, 2022
image caption

Virat Kohli announced that he will no longer be the captain of the Indian cricket team on January 15.

Virat Kohli announced that he will no longer be the captain of the Indian cricket team on January 15.

This came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. Virat Kohli was appointed Test captain in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the Australia series.

In a tweet, Virat Kohli said:

"Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief."

But the question that now remains is, will Brand Virat Kolhi remain post his time as captain?

cricket
Test cricket
Published on January 17, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you