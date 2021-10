The Indian Premier League will be bigger from the next edition. Two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, have been added to the eight existing teams. CVC, formerly the venture capital arm of Citigroup, and Sanjiv Goenka of the RPSG group, that beat several big names to win the auction.

Sanjiv Goenka's decision to buy the Lucknow franchise has become the most interesting story of this round of the bidding battle. Why? TR Vivek explains.