What started in 1946 as the Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union with two village dairy co-operative societies and 247 litres of milk, has transformed into a huge FMCG brand with a consolidated turnover of Rs 72,000 crore, processing close to 30 million litres of milk daily.

Founded in Anand, Gujarat, the formidable triumvirate of Chairman Tribhuvandas Patel, Dr Verghese Kurien and dairy technologist HM Dalaya built up the institution that is Amul. It’s a trusted model that can transform an economy. The biggest and most vital component of this model is the farm producer and then the consumer who relies on them. Now, Amul has set itself an ambitious target of hitting a turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore in the next couple of years.

On receiving the award, managing director of Amul marketer Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) Jayen Mehta said, “Though the cow gives milk for 300 days in a year, which is her lactation cycle, she produces dung every day.”

“With the large number of cattle that we have, Amul has started the process again through its cooperatives to collect the dung. From the dung, what you get is methane and that becomes biogas which can light the stove in the house of a farmer, and can even help run cars. And then what is left behind is the biofertilizer, which goes to the fields. And consumers can get food, which is produced without chemical fertilisers, he said.

“It solves so many problems in one shot. The farmers get additional income from the dung that the cow produces, the import bill on fuel and fertilizers comes down and more importantly, the consumers also get food without the chemical fertilizer. It’s a win-win situation. And what’s more, From this methane, which is CH4, you can extract hydrogen.”

