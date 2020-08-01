11 feared dead as crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard, Vizag

At least eleven persons are feared dead and several others were trapped under a giant crane that came crashing down at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The crane crashed while the load testing was underway under the supervision of the Shipyard employees and a private company.

While the rescue teams were trying to save the trapped workers, several ambulances were deployed to rush the injured persons to hospitals.

Six bodies were thus far retrieved from under the crane. The local officials are verifying the attendance records to ascertain the exact number of persons on duty at the crane site at the time of the mishap.

The crane crashed while maintenance works and testing were underway.

State Minister Avanthi Srinivas has asked the officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured workers.

The family members of the workers, who rushed to the spot, said the police were preventing them from entering the premises and the officials were not able to give them information about their beloved ones.

City Police commissioner RK Meena arrived at the spot to oversee the relief measures.

The crane, which was being tested, was not yet handed over to the shipyard management by a Mumbai-based private company.

Those at the site have alleged that the testing was being carried out without adequate safety measures in place.

Other details are awaited.