News

Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer win 2019 Nobel economics prize

Reuters STOCKHOLM | Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

They introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty, the Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Economists Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize for creating an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

“This year's Laureates have introduced a new approach to obtaining reliable answers about the best ways to fight global poverty,” the academy said in statement.

The 9 million Swedish crown ($915,300) economics prize is a later addition to the five awards created in the will of industrialist and dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, established by the Swedish central bank and first awarded in 1969.

Published on October 14, 2019
awards
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
PMC Bank Chairman, HDIL directors sent to police custody till October 16