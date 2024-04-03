The Chennai based Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ), which designed and made Sengol, the historical sceptre installed in the new Parliament House, has added another feature to its cap by crafting poem ‘Sriramcharitmanas’, composed by the revered sage Goswami Tulsidas in gold. It will be placed at the Ayodhya temple’s Garbhagriha Sri Rama Navami, which falls on April 17.

The Golden epic, displayed at VBJ weighs up to 147 kg, overall, with 522 gold plated pages on it. All pages of the Sriramcharitmanas narrate the timeless chronicles of Lord Rama, woven with poetic eloquence and spiritual depth. Beyond a mere book, it is a symbol of reverence, encapsulating the essence of devotion, according to a release.

Sriramcharitmanas is divided into six ‘Kaandas’ or chapters, each encapsulating a distinct phase of Lord Rama’s divine journey. They are the Bala Kanda, Ayodhya Kanda, Aranya Kanda, Kishkindha Kanda, Sundara Kanda and the Uttara Kanda.

Each page, meticulously crafted with a thickness of one mm, symbolises the intricate attention to detail that defines the craftsmanship. The journey of creating this opulent masterpiece involved a myriad of design processes, right from precise CorelDraw 2D drawings like framing to sampling the pages.

The text of the poem, with its unique characters required a set of skilled artisans to ensure that each word is clearly and accurately etched onto the surface of the gold sheet. Additionally, etching the poem on both sides of the sheet adds an extra layer of challenge to the process, as it demands perfect alignment and coordination to ensure that the text remains coherent and legible from every angle.

The epic involves utilising a cutting-edge printing technology known as UV (Ultraviolet) printing to reproduce the imagery of this sacred scene onto the surface of the gold metal sheet. UV printing is employed to add intricate details and vibrant colors to the depiction on the Front page which is Ramapattabhishekam and the picture of Lord Hanuman right before the Sundara Kaanda Chapter.

A couple of pages like the RamCharan with SitaCharan and the Ayodhya Temple involves a delicate balance of two-tone metals, seamlessly blending gold and silver hues, speaks to the meticulous artistry and technical expertise involved in harmonizing these contrasting elements. The gold and silver tones must complement each other flawlessly, creating a visual symphony that enhances the overall elegance and sophistication.

Even the stand to place the book in the Ayodhya temple has also been designed by VBJ with technicality and practicality to hold a wholesome weight of 147 kg. All these processes took around 8 months to craft an epic and deliver, the release said.