Agnikul Cosmos, an IIT-Madras-based space-tech start-up, on its path towards its inaugural controlled flight, on August 15 commenced the integration process of its launch vehicle, Agnibaan SOrTeD (Sub-Orbital Technological Demonstrator), with its private launchpad located at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota.

This brings Agnikul closer to realising its vision of delivering reliable and affordable access to space. The launch date was not given in the press release issued on Thursday.

The event marked the official unveiling of the Agnibaan SOrTeD launch vehicle, which was unveiled at Agnikul’s Mission Control Centre after being transported to the site.

Agnibaan SOrTeD is a single-stage launch vehicle driven by Agnikul’s patented Agnilet engine — an entirely 3D-printed, single-piece, 6 kN semi-cryogenic engine. Unlike traditional sounding rockets that launch from guide rails, Agnibaan SOrTeD will lift off vertically and follow a predetermined trajectory while performing a precisely orchestrated set of manoeuvres during flight. These flight events have been configured to validate key technologies integral to the success of the company’s upcoming orbital flights. Agnikul plans to complete its first flight in the coming few weeks, the release said.