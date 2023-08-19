Anish Kapoor reigns as top artist on the Hurun India Art List 2023 for the fifth consecutive year with auction sales of ₹91 crore. Arpita Singh, renowned painter from New Delhi, maintained the second position with sales of ₹24.71 crore sales and Jogen Chowdhury, figurative artist, at third place with ₹19.76 crore, a spokesman for Hurun India Art List 2023 said.

Young and old

Released by the Hurun Research Institute, the list is a ranking of the top 50 Indian artists alive based on sales of works at public auctions for the year ending July 31, 2023. This is the fifth edition of the Hurun India Art List, with data drawn from ArtPrice.com. Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, aged 86, debuted at the fourth place on the list. His artwork fetched ₹16.89 crore, the highest price for a creation by a living Indian artist. The other debutant is 26-year-old visual artist Raghav Babbar, also the youngest.

Total sales up

Hurun India Art List 2023 recorded ₹252.61 crore in total sales, reflecting 113 per cent year-on-year growth. At least 80 per cent of featured artists witnessed increase in sale value. Total lots sold were at 539, a rise of 69 compared to previous year. Ten artists witnessed over 100 per cent increase in sales value. The list has nine women artists whose contributions account for 14 per cent of the total value. Arpita Singh, modernist painter, retained rank as the most accomplished living Indian female artist.

Painting, most popular

During the reviewed period, top-rated Anish Kapoor achieved the highest sales of lots, totalling 80. Painting emerged as the most popular form of art (33 artists) followed by sculpting (7). New Delhi retained its position as the art capital of India with 16 artists from the list, closely followed by Mumbai with 10. Nine individuals from the list reside outside of India. Originating primarily from West Bengal and Maharashtra, entries on the list also featured a significant number from Kerala and Karnataka.

A growing market

Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun Report India,said Indian art is a growing market with a strong cultural heritage. “It is a good value investment, and also a unique and beautiful way to add value to your home or office. If you are looking for a long-term investment both financially and aesthetically rewarding, then Indian art is a great option.” The Hurun India Art List is a valuable source for understanding India’s art landscape and initiating art collection, he added.

