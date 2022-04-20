Ankura Hospitals plans to invest ₹200 cr in expansion

Ankura Hospital, a super specialty hospital chain, will expand its operations by adding four new hospitals this year with an investment of ₹200 crore.

Disclosing this after formally announcing actor and social acitivist, Sonu Sood, as the brand ambassador of Ankura, Krishna Prasad, MD, Ankura Hospitals, said: “We are starting four more centres this year in Hyderabad and are spreading our wings to neighbouring Maharashtra, Karnataka and Orissa. We are going to double our capacity from 1,000 to 2,000 beds in coming years.’

Ankura Hospital Brand Ambassador Sonu Sood said: “During Covid times I have personally referred many critically ill patients to Ankura, who were saved and given healthier lives by the experienced medical team. I am glad and sure that Ankura Hospital expansion to other States will usher in making quality health care accessible to many needy people. I am happy that our association is becoming stronger”.

Ankura Hospitals is a chain of super-specialty hospitals for women and children in Hyderabad. Set up in the year 2011, Ankura Hospitals has spread its wings to multiple geographies within the two Telugu States.

Ankura Hospitalis a NABH accredited trusted healthcare facility offering multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary care services exclusively for women and children.

The hospital has a total capacity of 1,000 operational beds currently in its 12 locations across Telengana and Andhra Pradesh.