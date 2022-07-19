AP govt expands reach of welfare schemes to 3 lakh families

Andhra Pradesh governmenton Tuesday credited ₹137 crore into the accounts of 3.39 lakh beneficiaries who were left out from receiving the benefits of welfare schemes. It also provided fresh pension, Arogyasri and ration cards to 3.10 lakh families who were not covered under the schemes so far. Speaking on the occasion in Amaravati, the Chief Minister YS Jagamohan Reddy said his intention was to extend welfare schemes to every eligible person in the State and the benefits of the schemes were being delivered right at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. About 2,99,085 new beneficiaries were added to YSR Pension Kanuka, while 7,051 are getting ration cards and 3,035 are being provided with Arogyasri cards. With the fresh issue of cards, an additional expenditure of ₹935 crore shall be borne by the State government, according to a release.

