Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani has been appointed as a full time member of NITI Aayog, which is the apex public policy think tank of the Central government.

“The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Arvind Virmani, Founder, Chairman, Foundation for Economic Growth & Welfare as Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog with immediate effect and until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to Full Time Members of NITI Aayog,” said an executive order issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

The other existing Members of NITI Aayog are VK Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and VK Paul. While Suman Bery is the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Parameswaran is the incumbent CEO of the think tank.

Virmani was Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry from 2007-09. He was Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) till end 2012. He served as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on monetary policy from February 2013 to August 2016.