Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao has become a victim of the fake news himself.

A video posted on Telangana Congress’ official ‘X’ (Twitter) handle today created a flutter as it showed KTR appealing to voters to vote for Congress.

He was also seen announcing the withdrawal of the party from the fray.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has strongly condemned the ‘cheap tricks’ of the Congress.

Posting the full version of the video on its handle, the BRS alleged that the 100-year-old party was resorting to dirty tricks to win the election.

“An alert Telangana can see your designs. We are going to win in a big way,” it said.

The fake clip was posted on the Congress handle at around 7.20 am, a few moments after the polling commenced on Thursday.

In the original video, KTR was quoting Y S Sharmila, the President of Telangana YSR Congress Party, who announced her withdrawal from the fray, while announcing her support to the Congress.

“They have edited the video to make it look like it’s KTR’s statement,” a BRS leader told businessline.