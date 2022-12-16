General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Rana Pratap Kalita on Friday said the transgression by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) patrol in Yangtse area of Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh was “contested firmly” and the situation is “firmly in control”.

Even as the situation was settling down in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, China reportedly has made fresh attempts to scale up infrastructure and troop deployment along the LAC in Doklam area forcing India to increase its vigil and presence in Eastern Ladakh, which was the theatre of May 2020 face off.

Disputed areas

During his interaction with media on the Vijay Divas in West Bengal, Rana Pratap Kalita said, “You all are aware that all across the border there are different perceptions in the Line of Actual Control (LAC), there are eight recognised disputed areas where the different perceptions are acknowledged by both sides. So in one of those areas, where there are different perceptions of the LAC, PLA patrol transgressed and which was contested very firmly”. However, the issue was resolved at a flag meeting at the delegation level at Bumla pass on December 11, which is two days after the Chinese troops, believe to be in a strength of 200-300 personnel, were confronted by Indian Army to check from transgressing into Yangtse area which is about 25 km from Tawang.

Clashes controlled

The Eastern Commander stated that the clashes were controlled at the local level and suggested not to be believe in rumours that are doing the rounds on injuries to Indian soldiers during physical fight with the PLA. “I am happy to say that it was contained at the local level. Though some minor injuries were there to soldiers of both sides. I would also like to request you to not to listen to any rumours, it was only minor injuries to soldiers from both sides,” Kalita said.

He assured that “the border areas along the northern frontier are stable and we are firmly in control”.

Fresh infrastructure

Meanwhile, reports suggest that China has build a ropeway close to the Torsa Nala which is on their side of the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction. Other than that PLA soldiers are also said to have inched beyond the Torsa Nala towards Jampheri Ridge which is strategically important for India and Bhutan too, said sources.

Government officials said the defence establishment is aware of fresh infrastructure push in Doklam sector as well as the troops build up and that Indian forces are well prepared this time for a response. Recently, 8 Sikh Light infantry has moved out and has been replaced by 19 Jak Rifles.