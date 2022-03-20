Auto Expo to be held in January 2023

The next edition of the country's leading automobile show, the Auto Expo, will be held from January 13-18 next year, having been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last edition of the biennial automobile show took place in February 2020 amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus across the world.

It was supposed to take place in February this year at Greater Noida but was postponed due to the worsening COVID-19 situation.

"The Motor Show (Auto Expo) is confirmed from January 13-18, 2023, at India Expo Mart Greater Noida. January 11 will be exclusively for the media; January 12 will be the inaugural ceremony and for the media, special guests and dealers," said Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon.

While the Auto Expo would be held at Greater Noida, the auto components show on the other hand would take place at the revamped Pragati Maidan complex.

In a statement issued in August last year, Menon had noted that the magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a business-to-consumer (B2C) show like the Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult.

The Auto Expo 2020 saw total footfalls of over six lakh visitors.

The country's flagship auto show had witnessed around 70 product launches and unveils, 352 product displays from 108 exhibitors.

The Covid-19 situation has largely improved across the country over the last few months.