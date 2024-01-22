Banks in Gujarat have rejected close to 43 per cent of the applications for Kisan Credit Cards (or KCC) extended to the animal husbandry and fisheries sector, according to the latest report of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).

Of the 3.07 lakh KCC animal husbandry applications received by the banks till the last week of November 2023, about 43 per cent or 1.33 lakh applications were rejected. A similar number, 1.34 lakh applications, were sanctioned, the report states.

The situation in the fisheries sector in Gujarat is similar; of the 16,661 applications received, 7,136 (43 per cent) were rejected, while 8,150 were sanctioned. Among the reasons for the rejection of KCC fisheries applications was the absence of a valid fishing licence and applicants who were only engaged in trading activities.

The Centre had extended the KCC facility to the fisheries and animal husbandry sector in 2018-19. A number of applications from these sectors were rejected because the applicants were defaulters; provision of incomplete or wrong information; and multiple applications made out for the same milch animal, among others.

During the SLBC meeting held on December 12, 2023, top officials had raised concerns over the high rate of rejection of applications under KCC to the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries sectors. They requested the banks to find ways to curb the high rejection rate under the scheme.

