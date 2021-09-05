BIS to work on setting standards for fortified rice kernel machines

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is looking to set quality standards for machines that make fortified rice kernels, as the country aims to tackle malnutrition by stepping up efforts to provide fortified rice through various government programmes.
Rice fortification is done in order to increase essential micronutrients in rice to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply. In India, rice is fortified largely by using extrusion technology. Under the extrusion process, milled rice is first pulverised and mixed with a premix containing vitamins and minerals. Fortified rice kernels (FRK) are then produced from this mixture using extruder machines. To get fortified rice, these kernels, which look similar to rice grains, are then blended with traditional rice in ratios that range from 1:50 to 1:200, with the ideal being 1:100, as per information available on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s website.
Officials said that discussions are on to fix standards for these machines in order to standardise the ratio of pre-mix that is used to develop fortified rice kernels. This ratio is critical to ensure that the taste, aroma and texture of fortified rice is nearly identical to traditional rice.
Given the different varieties of rice grown in different regions of the country, the thought process behind setting these standards is that if 4-5 kinds of shapes are fixed in these machines, it will ensure that fortified rice kernels are developed in-line with the sizes of the different varieties of rice. So, when it gets blended with traditional rice, it becomes a homogenous mix, officials added.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has already set standards for fortified rice in the country. The level of fortification per kg of iron, folic acid and vitamin B12 have been set under these standards. These standards also include permissible levels of other micronutrients such as zinc, vitamin A, vitamin B1 and vitamin B2 in fortified rice.
Meanwhile, efforts are also on to boost the capacity of fortified rice kernels in the country. Officials said this capacity has already got expanded to about 60,000 tonnes (of rice millers) and an additional capacity of 30,000 tonnes is in the process of being added.
On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had announced that fortified rice will be made available under various government schemes, including the public distribution system (PDS) and mid-day meal scheme in schools by 2024.
At present, about 7.59 lakh tonnes of fortified rice procured by the State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is available for distribution through Integrated Child Development Services and mid-day meal schemes.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...