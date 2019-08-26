CAI Expo to showcase the latest in building sector

The construction and allied sector is responsible for propelling the country’s overall development and the government’s focus in this sector has paved the way for initialising policies that help in creating world class infrastructure.

Experts estimate that the Indian construction equipment industry’s revenues will exceed $22 billion by 2020. Combining ever-changing technology and innovation to meet the ever- changing aspirations has become the order of the day.

Construction, Architecture and Interiors — the three aspects of real estate development — are undergoing a sea change with consumers demanding newer products and services.

Going green

Building materials are trending towards newer and eco-friendly technologies, prompting designers to go back to the drawing board and re-think the way they build. Environment-friendly buildings that are adopting ‘green’ concepts are finding favour amongst consumers. The BusinessLine CAI EXPO 2019, organised along with IAds and Events, and powered by K Lite Industries, is a platform that brings together players from Construction, Architecture and Interiors sectors.

In its seventh edition, CAI EXPO has carved a niche for itself in this space. It allows participants to showcase the best creations, discover innovative products and services, and exchange ideas in the business of construction, architectural and interior design.

For visitors, the event showcases the latest products and technologies available in the market and provides them with the opportunity to interact with industry professionals.

This year, the brand CAI Expo is being organised across five cities — Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Goa.

After the successful Hyderabad event, the Expo moves to Chennai (August 30-September 1 at Chennai Trade Centre), Coimbatore (September 6-8 at Codissia Trade Fair Complex), Bengaluru (September 20-22 at Jayamahal Palace) and will conclude in Panjim (October 4-6 at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium).

CAI partners

Recognising the value the CAI Expo brings to the industry segment, various professional trade bodies such as the Indian Association of Structural Engineers, Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CREDAI, Chennai, Ready Mixed Concrete Manufacturers’ Association, Women Entrepreneurs India, Indian Society of Lighting Engineers, National Academy of Construction and Tamil Nadu Construction Engineers and Contractors Association, have associated themselves with this year’s event.

For more details visit www.cai-expo.com or contact Helpline numbers 80568 67577 and 99402 24103.