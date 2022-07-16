Centre allows electronic products to display information on labels through QR Codes

The Centre has decided to amend regulations to allow electronic product makers to make certain mandatory descriptive declarations such as customer care details on the labels of their products through QR codes for one year. The Department of Consumer Affairs said it has brought in Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities), (Second Amendment) Rules 2022, to allow electronic products to declare certain mandatory declarations through the QR Code for a period of one year if not declared in the package itself. “This amendment will allow the industry to declare the elaborated information in the digital form through the QR Code. It will allow important declarations to be declared effectively on the label in the package while the other descriptive information can be conveyed to the consumer through the QR Code,” it added.

Greater use of tech

The Ministry added this is being also done to enable greater use of technology in this digital era. Information that can be displayed through QR codes include details such as address of the manufacturer or packer or importer, the common or generic name of the commodity, the size and dimension of the commodity and customer care details except the telephone number and e-mail address.

Earlier, all the pre-packaged commodities including the electronic products were required to declare all the mandatory declarations on the label of the package.