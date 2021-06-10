Centre asks emergency team of MietY to investigate reports of CoWIN data breach

The Health Ministry and the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (EGVAC) have asked the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY) to investigate reports of hacking of the CoWIN platform, a digital portal used to register for vaccination. There have been some media reports of the CoWIN platform being hacked.

“Our attention has been drawn towards news circulating on social media about the alleged hacking of CoWIN system. In this connection we wish to state that CoWIN stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment,” RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority and the in-charge of the CoWIN platform, said.

“No CoWIN data is shared with any entity outside the CoWIN environment. The data being claimed as having been leaked such as geo-location of beneficiaries, is not even collected at CoWIN,” he further added.

The government’s statement comes after reports started doing the rounds on microblogging site Twitter that CoWIN had been hacked and data of about 150 million vaccinated people had been sold.