Centre asks TN to stay vigil on new Covid infection spread

The Union Health Ministry has urged the Tamil Nadu government to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, to control the emerging spread of the Covid infection. This has come in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu reporting an increase in weekly new cases from 335 in the week ended May 27 to 659 in the week ending June 3. This accounts for 3.13 per cent of India’s new cases, according to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

From the past one week, a slight upsurge in cases is being noticed with 15,708 cases reported in the week ended May 27, rising to 21,055 cases reported in the week ending June 3. There was a rise in weekly positivity from 0.52 per cent in the week ended May 27 to 0.73 per cent in week ending June 3.

‘Monitoring must’

In a letter to Tamil Nadu’s Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, Bhushan mentioned two districts - Chennai and Chengalpattu - have recorded an increase in weekly cases and positivity, and it requires a focussed intervention by the State administration.

The State is advised to continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 and to ensure compliance with various advisories issued by the Ministry.

The test, track, treat and vaccination strategy should be followed with focus on Covid appropriate behaviour; monitoring clusters for new cases and adequate testing as per guidelines, the letter said.