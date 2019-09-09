News

Chairman K Sivan is not on any social media platforms: ISRO

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 09, 2019

Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO) on Monday has clarified that the agency’s Chairman K Sivan does not have any social media accounts.

ISRO came out with this clarification as a number of social media accounts under the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan (along with photographs of K Sivan) have been active on various platforms.

This is to clarify that K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO does not have any personal account on any social media platforms, the statement said.

Hence all the information on all such accounts are not authentic, it added.

 

