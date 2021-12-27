News

Chandigarh city polls: AAP tops but lacks majority

Our Bureau/ Agencies New Delhi | Updated on December 27, 2021

NDA to prepare joint manifesto for Punjab

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, the principal Opposition party in the State Aam Aadmi Party got a major morale booster as it secured largest number of seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

The Corporation is presently held by the BJP. The AAP won 14 of 35 wards in the final results declared on Monday. The BJP came a close second winning in 12 wards while the Congress bagged eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal got one seat. However, the Congress secured 29.79 per cent votes, highest of the three parties. BJP leader and current city mayor Ravi Kant Sharma was defeated by AAP’s Damanpreet Singh from Ward 17 by a margin of 828 votes. No party achieved simple majority.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the BJP and the parties supporting the BJP in Punjab decided to fight the Assembly polls with a common minimum programme.

Published on December 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Chandigarh (UT)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like