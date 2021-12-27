Chandigarh city polls: AAP tops but lacks majority

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, the principal Opposition party in the State Aam Aadmi Party got a major morale booster as it secured largest number of seats in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

The Corporation is presently held by the BJP. The AAP won 14 of 35 wards in the final results declared on Monday. The BJP came a close second winning in 12 wards while the Congress bagged eight seats and the Shiromani Akali Dal got one seat. However, the Congress secured 29.79 per cent votes, highest of the three parties. BJP leader and current city mayor Ravi Kant Sharma was defeated by AAP’s Damanpreet Singh from Ward 17 by a margin of 828 votes. No party achieved simple majority.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the BJP and the parties supporting the BJP in Punjab decided to fight the Assembly polls with a common minimum programme.