As the probe intensified in the Swati Maliwal assault case, as per sources Delhi Police Forensic Science Laboratory team reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence and collected a dump of CCTV cameras.

Delhi Police has taken the dump of CCTV cameras installed at the entry and exit points into Pen Drive.

The development came after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also has alleged that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the Delhi CM's residence were being tampered with.

Taking to the microblogging site X on Friday evening, Swati Maliwal, the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house." Maliwal also tagged Delhi Police in her post.

Earlier, a team of Delhi Police, led by Additional DCP Delhi North, Civil Lines Police Station SHO, and a team of forensic officials, arrived at the CM's residence on Friday evening for scene recreation. Maliwal was also called there as part of the investigation into the alleged assault on her.

The team departed from the CM's residence at around 2.15 am on Saturday after investigation and videography of the premises.

Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar filed a written complaint against Maliwal, alleging unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, threats, and the possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) involvement in the matter. Notably, the Vigilance Department had last month terminated the service of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, over a pending criminal case.

In his written complaint to the SHO of Civil Lines Police Station on Friday, Kumar urged authorities to take appropriate legal action against Maliwal and requested an investigation into her possible ties with BJP leaders, suggesting political motives behind the incident, especially considering the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Maliwal has alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."