Chennai and Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Wednesday, November 13

Vanakkam! First things first. With the skies over Chennai more or less clearing, and the city breathing easy again, we will cover air quality levels in this column. In the unfortunate event of the air quality worsening, we shall resume issuing separate air quality bulletins.
Coming to Wednesday’s weather, the Chennai Met Office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has agreed that the north-easterlies have arrived, under partly cloudy conditions, as declared in a Nowcast issued early this Wednesday morning.
Live weather may show winds being variable from being north-westerly to northerly to north-easterly to even south-easterly. Wind speeds are at almost nil (calm) and humidity is just below 100 per cent.
The temperature logged at 7.30 am was 26.9 degrees Celsius while dew point temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius. These should make for muggy conditions out there.
Scattered rainfall is the outlook for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the day, with light to moderate rain at a few places. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu (not Puducherry) both tomorrow (Thursday) and the day after.
According to domestic private forecaster Skymet Weather, the day may start partly cloudy but could get cloudier towards the evening with a shower not ruled out by midnight.
International forecaster AccuWeather.com shared almost a similar outlook for the day, though it found light fog over the city around 8 am, temperature at 27 degrees Celsius and winds northerly at 4 km/hr, progressing to partly cloudy with the temperature peaking to 32 degrees Celsius (real feel of 36 degrees Celsius), complete with a passing shower in the evening/night.
Weather.com, an IBM Business, says the winds would be decisively north-easterly through the day under partly cloudy conditions,. It saw temperature peaking at 31 degrees Celsius (feels like 35 degrees Celsius) and winds gaining traction to 23 km/hr by noon. The forecaster said it will get cloudy in the evening and showers may break out from 9.30 pm.
WeatherBug recorded the temperature at 27 degrees Celsius (feels like 30 degrees Celsius) under partly cloudy conditions at around 8 am with winds in the north-north-easterly direction. A mostly cloudy day with scattered thunderstorms before it gets cloudier in the evening with a chance of rain.
Chennai’s weather bloggers and Twitterati interpreted the weather prospects for the city and the State as follows:
“Easterlies should bring the first spell tomorrow afternoon for Chennai and most parts of Coastal TN. However, the first constructive spell is likely on Thursday or Friday only. If you are going out , now is the time to have Umbrella and Raincoats in your kits. #Chennairains”
“... receive an amazing spell from a possible Depression very very near to Chennai coast. Remember. Depression gives more rains than Cyclones. So November will be taken care by Easterlies and December by this Depression possibly. Monsoon will be effective till 15th December”
“We are up and running ! https://t.co/IUe15RFLmP”
“#NEM2019 version 2.0 set to begin tomorrow night mostly, if not before and #GFS showing decent spells next 3-4 days for coastal. #Chennairains set to peak around Nov 27-29 with a possible disturbance in SW bay. #NorthEastMonsoon to be active until dec 10. #Chennai #Tamilnadu”
“Cloudy weather in #chennai today and tomorrow as easterly wind will bring rain later this week.”
“A strong upper trough will bring scattered rains to NW #India from #Gujarat to #Rajasthan & #JammuAndKashmir to #Uttarkhand as well as #Pakistan Wednesday through Friday. Scattered rains in S India & #SriLanka into next week, but overall rainfall below normal in many areas.”
