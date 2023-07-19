Chennai Metro Rail Ltd on Tuesday signed a contract agreement with Tata Projects Ltd. The letter of acceptance (LOA) has been issued to Tata Projects Ltd for a value ₹1,205 crore (including provisional sum & GST). The contract is part of JICA funding for Phase-II.

The scope of work involves construction of four underground stations at Otteri, Pattalam, Perambur Barracks Road and Kellys, and works other than the diaphragm wall of two underground stations at Ayanavaram and Purasaiwakkam High Road-Cum-Crossover Box along corridor-3 of Phase-II, says a release.