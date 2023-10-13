Chennai Metro Rail Ltd on Friday signed a contract agreement with TATA Projects for five underground stations. It was a JICA funded tender.

The scope of work involves construction of underground stations at Kolathur Junction Metro, Srinivasa Nagar Metro, Villivakkam Metro (Near Sub-urban), Villivakkam Bus Terminus Metro and Villivakkam MTH Road Metro. with entry/exit, ventilation shafts, plumbing, earthmat, architectural finishes and signages. This includes Twin Bored Tunnels from Kolathur Junction Retrieval Shaft to Villivakkam MTH Road launching shaft and ramps with U–Section in Corridor-5 of CMRL Phase II project.

With the award of UG06, CMRL has achieved the 100 per cent completion of award of civil and track contracts for Phase-II project comprising 116.1 km metro network in three corridors, says a release from CMRL.

