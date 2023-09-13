Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CRML) on Wednesday signed three contract agreements with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for a combined value of Rs. 4058.20 crore.

The scope of three packages involves the construction of 12 full Under Ground Metro stations and four Under Ground Metro station works other than diaphragm wall from Kilpauk Metro to Taramani, says a release from CMRL.

On July 20, 2023, letter of Acceptance (LOA) for three tenders. The three packages are funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The Contract Agreement was signed by T Archunan, Director (Projects) on behalf of CMRL and Kamalakara Reddy- Chief Project Manager/Coordination/Chennai on behalf of RVNL. in the presence of MA. Siddique, Managing Director, CMRL, the release said.