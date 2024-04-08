The Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region (CII-SR) has indicated that it would continue to support and empower MSMEs in the region.

“We would continue to work closely with the Southern State governments and Industry assisting and facilitating in empowering MSMEs, catalysing the tier 2 and 3 cities across the region and promoting sustainable industrial growth in the coming years,” said R Nandini, who has taken over as Chairperson of CII Southern Region for 2024-25.

“CII will continue to handhold 3,000+ MSMEs who will be serviced and sensitised on various elements of competitiveness in collaboration with CII Centres of Excellence,” she added.

Three-pronged strategy

CII SR has chalked out a three-pronged strategy – first to promote the Southern States as an attractive investment destination globally, second, to work with existing industries for the competitiveness development of their business operations and provide global linkages and third, to help Industries follow ESG practices for a sustainable South India.

CII will work with the government in the development of Industrial Parks in Tier II and Tier III towns. “Tier II and Tier III cities are the growth engines of any State. We must transform these cities into industrial hubs,” she stated.

“CII SR has 3,069 members in the region with 63 per cent constituting MSMEs of which Tamil Nadu continues to lead the country in terms of membership at 1,418,” said Thomas John Muthoot, Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region.