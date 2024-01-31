Pradeep Singh Kharola (left) , CMD, ITPO and Rajendra Kumar Jalan, Chairman, Council for Leather Exports at a press conference in Chennai on Wednesday | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Council for Leather Exports in the Union Budget has sought reinstatement of import duty exemption on wet blue, crust and finished leathers. It also sought addition of new inputs under import of goods under Concessional Rates of Duty scheme and also for allowing export of all value added leathers, including crust leathers without any export duty, inspection, certification or testing.

Rajendra Kumar Jalan, Chairman, CLE, told newspersons that consideration of these requests in the Budget will help in increasing the export of value-added products from the country. “We have also been requesting the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for the leather and footwear industry to not only enhance the production and exports but to strengthen the value chain in the country,” he said.

International Fair

Jalan was addressing the media to announce the 37th edition of International Leather Fair 2024 to be held in Chennai from February 1 to 3. The fair will display the entire range of products relating to the leather and footwear industry - from raw materials to finished products. The fair will have 450 exhibitors, covering an area of over 10,500 sq mt, he said.

CLE is also organising Designer Fair, a concurrent event in which 38 overseas and Indian designers will display their design prototypes and innovations, he said.

R Selvam, Executive Director, CLE, said the Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, is implementing the Central Sector Scheme Indian Footwear & Leather Development Programme for five-years from FY 2021-2026 with an outlay of Rs 1,700 crore. The scheme is to enable good infrastructure for the leather and footwear industry to cater to domestic market and exports; modernisation; technology upgradation and capacity expansion. A total investment of Rs 1,176 crore has already been committed under this scheme, he said.