Coca-Cola to invest ₹600 cr in factory near Hyderabad

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) will set up a factory with an initial investment of ₹600 crore at the Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park in Siddipet district. In the second phase, the company would invest another ₹400 crore.

The ‘digitally enabled and automated’ factory would manufacture juices, enhanced water, packaged water, and sparkling beverages. The factory is expected to be ready for commercial production at the end of 2023.

At a press conference here on Thursday, HCCB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Neeraj Garg said the company replenishes 15 per cent more water to the system than it consumes. “Our ambition is to build an engineering marvel that can have equal representation of genders at the shopfloor,” he said.

The factory, the company’s second in Telangana and 16 th in the country, would tap water from the Kaleshwaram Project. “About 70 per cent of the water we use is surface water and [we] tap the groundwater for the remaining 30 per cent,” he said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the company plans to invest ₹400 crore in the second phase.

He asked the company to source the mangoes and sweet lime produced by farmers in the State.

MoUs with Telangana

HCCB has signed three memoranda of understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Government to conduct a capacity building exercise for existing and upcoming intensive water-use industries in the State. It would help in improving water efficiency and enhancing wastewater management and reuse, the company said.

The two entities would collaborate to equip over 10,000 youth with skills to make them employable in the next two years.

“We would also facilitate support to establish local vendors for the manufacturing unit through development of MSME units and through linkages with farmer producer organisations,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries), said.